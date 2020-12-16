Craic & Codology

‘VACCINES MUST PROTECT MOST VULNERABLE IN SOCIETY,’ SAYS TAOISEACH

Date: December 16, 2020 - Craic & Codology

Micheál Martin

Micheál Martin


With all going to plan, we can begin the process of vaccinating Irish people in early January. This is a cause for tremendous optimism and hope. As such, it is vital that I, and my party, capitalise on any resultant public goodwill. Several recent polls... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber