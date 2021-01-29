EOGHAN CORRY’S BLUSTER

Date: January 29, 2021 - Affairs

Eoghan Corry


THE UBER-POLITE Tomás Ryan didn’t even attempt to hide his exasperated eye rolls as travel journalist, Eoghan Corry, came out with his usual stream of bluster on Ireland AM this week. Corry’s insistence that the country has had only nine imported cases of Covid-19 drew incredulous glances from Ryan, a professor at Trinity’s school of... Read more »

