LIFE AFTER PHIL

Date: January 5, 2021 - Affairs

Phil Hogan


CREDIT IS due to the many unnamed Irish public servants who secured a historic Brexit trade agreement without Phil Hogan. Anyone heeding the overblown warnings last August would have been under the impression that such a diplomatic achievement would have been unattainable in the former... Read more »

