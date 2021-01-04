MARY KENNEDY’S EGO BOOST

Date: January 4, 2021 - Affairs, Media

Mary Kennedy


OBVIOUSLY IT’S a slow time of the year for news, which is the only explanation we can think of for the Sindo inflicting yet another turgid interview with Mary Kennedy on us. The fact that she simultaneously appeared on the back page of the People... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber