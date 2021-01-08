WHILE FILLING TV show guest slots during a global pandemic understandably has its challenges, The Late Late Show team have clearly become deranged from the stress of it all. How else could you explain their baffling decision to vaccinate six people against Covid-19 live in... Read more »
NEEDLING LATE LATE SHOW VIEWERS
WHILE FILLING TV show guest slots during a global pandemic understandably has its challenges, The Late Late Show team have clearly become deranged from the stress of it all. How else could you explain their baffling decision to vaccinate six people against Covid-19 live in... Read more »