HAS FORMER INM executive editor, Shane Doran, bitten off more than he can chew with his portfolio of news websites? Having launched in 2019, WaterfordNow.ie and WicklowNow.ie are no longer accessible, and anyone typing in their addresses will find themselves redirected to KilkennyNow.ie. DublinNow.ie is barely limping along, as it has only published four articles... Read more »
SHANE DORAN’S VANISHING ACT
