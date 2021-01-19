SUSPENDING CHARLES BYRNES

Date: January 19, 2021 - Affairs, Racing

Charles Byrne


AFTER A two-year long investigation dating back to October 2018, the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB) has sent a strong message by suspending Charles Byrnes’s training license for six months and fining him €1,000. The case arose after the Byrnes-trained Viking Hoard, which pulled up... Read more »

