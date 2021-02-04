ANN RABBITTE’S POSITIONING

Date: February 4, 2021 - Affairs

Anne Rabbitte

Anne Rabbitte


WITH TENTATIVE signs of a return to schooling announced on Monday, the Government will be hoping for at least a full week before the next education landmine. Several similar announcements in January lasted mere hours before being plunged into chaos and confusion. Struggling students and demented parents alike will be hoping that Minister Norma Foley... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber