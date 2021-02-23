Blog Cuttings

Paul Mannion opts out of Dublin panel at 27. Electrifying pace, rippling power… And a thermonuclear left foot. Usain Bolt meets Christy Brown.

Roy Curtis on Twitter

The other night on Twitch I made a concept album about a 2fm DJ who’s haunted by a dream where he chases Ronan Keating through the wild. Keating appears as a deer that can create impenetrable blizzards of cocaine from its nose. This is the mid point ballad *all live improv

Blindboy tweets a performance clip

RTÉ Radio One’s generational switch has made it the middle-aged station it needs to be

Hugh Linehan on Twitter

I’d love a podcast series where ACTUAL psychologists give psych evals of fictional chars. Like Annie (orphan) and her inability to stay in the present

(🎶 Tooooomorrow, tomorrow) and why that might be the case. Or… Ariel (mermaid) swapping her voice for some legs to chase a man

Steffanie Preissner goes full Alan Partridge on Twitter

Every morning when I listen to and read the news I think harder about running next election. Don’t care if I don’t get deposit back, I’d be chance (sic) to show some people at least the level and standard of what’s there now. You are paying and suffering for their crippling idiocy.

Tweet from Ewan MacKenna

Afternoon everyone! Back in hot seat for a few more hours of meetings online. Next up I’m chairing a meeting of my Department’s Management Board – lots to discuss. Hope you’re keeping and holding up alright. Talk later. Simon.

#workingfromhome #messydesk #homeoffice #Staysafe #stayhome

Simon Harris posts a picture of his desk on Instagram

A lot of Irish journalists are fuming that it took an insufferable ticket tout to do their job for them by helping break arguably the biggest political scandal in a decade – in my spare time

Tweet from Paddy Cosgrave

So bored of making my own lunch lately. So I headed to my local Circle K. Wow!?! Honestly, such a delicious deli at @circlekireland. Who knew? Yummy Katsu Chicken Roll Fillet, Loaded Fries and a Chicken Spice Box… Why? Because I’m worth it.

Sponsored Instagram Post from Baz Ashmawy

Sinn Fein wasting taxpayers’ money in the Dail

Fine Gael posts a Facebook compilation of attacks on Sinn Fein by Simon Harris and Heather Humphreys

You lot are a bunch of spineless sad excuses for what they call men. 🖕

Sample from comments underneath the video

Lofty journalist-at-large. Full-time flibbertigibbet. Under-the-Influencer. Disinfo saboteur. Habituée of proper pubs and improper mosh-pits.

Lise Hand’s Twitter bio