WRITING IN the Irish Times, Séamus Dooley explained how the NUJ is proposing a windfall tax of 6 per cent on tech giants like Facebook and Google. Applying a digital tax mirrors what is happening in Europe, where the OECD is orchestrating negotiations with over 130 countries to adapt the international tax system to reflect... Read more »
INM’S DIGITAL TAX PITCH
WRITING IN the Irish Times, Séamus Dooley explained how the NUJ is proposing a windfall tax of 6 per cent on tech giants like Facebook and Google. Applying a digital tax mirrors what is happening in Europe, where the OECD is orchestrating negotiations with over 130 countries to adapt the international tax system to reflect... Read more »