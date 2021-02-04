RSVP MAGAZINE’s “at home” photoshoot with Lorraine Keane was filled with glossy snapshots, but one knotty detail jumped out from the gushing spread. Asked whether the events of 2020 had hit her hard financially, the former Xposé presenter explained that she had launched her new business, Magic Hair Brush, with her hairdresser pal, Matt Malone,... Read more »
LORRAINE KEANE’S TRUTH TANGLE
RSVP MAGAZINE’s “at home” photoshoot with Lorraine Keane was filled with glossy snapshots, but one knotty detail jumped out from the gushing spread. Asked whether the events of 2020 had hit her hard financially, the former Xposé presenter explained that she had launched her new business, Magic Hair Brush, with her hairdresser pal, Matt Malone,... Read more »