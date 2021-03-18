THE IRISH Times tip-toed back into the fractious transgender debate last week with a column from author and academic, Emer O’Toole. The Montréal based Galway native warns of what she says are attempts by some British activists to recruit Irish based feminists in their efforts to undermine the Irish Gender Recognition Act, a trend flagged... Read more »
COMMON GROUND
THE IRISH Times tip-toed back into the fractious transgender debate last week with a column from author and academic, Emer O’Toole. The Montréal based Galway native warns of what she says are attempts by some British activists to recruit Irish based feminists in their efforts to undermine the Irish Gender Recognition Act, a trend flagged... Read more »