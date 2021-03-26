GOLDHAWK EXPECTS serious consequences as a result of the latest Prime Time Investigates. The story, by RTÉ reporter Conor Ryan, that the Departments of Health and Education have a policy of secretly and possibly illegally building dossiers on autistic children who are involved in legal action against the state has caused revulsion at large and... Read more »
DOSSIER DANGER
