VIEWERS MIGHT be forgiven for wondering if Virgin Media Television operates on the principle of, “You can’t have too much of a good thing?” Take Wednesday’s schedule, for example, when “Supernanny” Jo Frost popped up as an interviewee on two programmes on Virgin Media One, broadcast only three hours apart. Viewers of the Elaine show... Read more »
NAUGHTY STEP FOR VIRGIN MEDIA TV
VIEWERS MIGHT be forgiven for wondering if Virgin Media Television operates on the principle of, “You can’t have too much of a good thing?” Take Wednesday’s schedule, for example, when “Supernanny” Jo Frost popped up as an interviewee on two programmes on Virgin Media One, broadcast only three hours apart. Viewers of the Elaine show... Read more »