WHILE THE Brits are duking it out over the rights and wrongs of Oprah’s forthcoming interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, a right royal rumpus has erupted over here too. The decision by the national broadcaster to show the interview on RTÉ 2 on Monday, the day after it airs on CBS in the... Read more »
RTÉ’S SUSSEX KERFUFFLE
WHILE THE Brits are duking it out over the rights and wrongs of Oprah’s forthcoming interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, a right royal rumpus has erupted over here too. The decision by the national broadcaster to show the interview on RTÉ 2 on Monday, the day after it airs on CBS in the... Read more »