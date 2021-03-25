Behind the Scenes

THE IFTAS’ ROYAL COMPETITION

Date: March 25, 2021 - Behind the Scenes

Muireann O'Connell


JUST WHEN you thought the ‘awards season’ couldn’t get any longer, along comes the inaugural RTS Ireland Television Awards, “recognising excellence in Irish television production and Irish-international co-productions”. It is to be broadcast on Virgin Media One on Tuesday, with Muireann O’Connell fronting.  RTS stands for, er, Royal Television Society – a UK charity that “promotes... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber