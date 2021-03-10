LEO VARADKAR’S eagerness to shoehorn criticism of Sinn Fein into every opportunity backfired following an RTE interview on Wednesday. During an appearance on the News At One, the Tánaiste claimed that SF are “sectarian, very anti-British” and that the main opposition party has “no Protestant TDs, MLAs or Senators.” This insinuation was met with a... Read more »
VLAD’S SECTARIAN HEADCOUNT
LEO VARADKAR’S eagerness to shoehorn criticism of Sinn Fein into every opportunity backfired following an RTE interview on Wednesday. During an appearance on the News At One, the Tánaiste claimed that SF are “sectarian, very anti-British” and that the main opposition party has “no Protestant TDs, MLAs or Senators.” This insinuation was met with a... Read more »