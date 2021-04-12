ANNE RABBITTE’S PR

Date: April 12, 2021 - Affairs

Anne Rabbitte

Anne Rabbitte


GOLDHAWK is not entirely surprised to read reports of Stefanie Preissner coming to the aid of government politicians. An article by Ken Foxe in Monday’s Irish Independent names the podcaster and author among those who have been paid for services out of the special secretarial allowance available to cabinet ministers and ministers of state. Foxe... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber