JURY OUT ON THE SCC

Date: April 14, 2021 - Affairs

Helen McEntee


THE STATUS of the Special Criminal Court as a process beyond question or even debate took another knock this week following the latest miscarriage of justice. The state is on the hook for what is expected to by a considerable compensation payout after a man was convicted and spent 14 months in prison for IRA... Read more »

