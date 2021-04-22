HEARINGS ONGOING at the Undercover Policing Inquiry in Britain continue to expose the methods of Special Branch in the period since 1968. A Metropolitan Police unit known as the Special Demonstration Squad (SDS) was established in the late 1960s with a focus on monitoring and disrupting protests against America’s war in Vietnam. This quickly grew... Read more »
POLICE SPY “USED SEX” TO INFILTRATE LONDON IRISH ACTIVISTS
