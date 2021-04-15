Beyond the Pale

SHARON KEOGAN’S SILENCE

Date: April 15, 2021

Sharon Keogan


DESPITE BEING described on her own website as a “straight-talking” politician, independent senator Sharon Keogan certainly wasn’t in the mood to chat to Meath Live this week. “Please don’t contact me again” was her response when the local news site phoned her in relation to a 268km round-trip she made to visit Councillor Ken Smollen... Read more »

