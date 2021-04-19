SIMMERING TENSIONS in the Workers’ Party have resulted in the expulsion of its only elected representative. A section of the membership spent last week rallying for an extraordinary Ard Fheis, votes of no confidence in the Party President, Michael Donnelly, as well as the current Ard Comhairle, after Cork City Councillor, Ted Tynan, found himself... Read more »
TED TYNAN’S STICKY SITUATION
