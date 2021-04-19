TED TYNAN’S STICKY SITUATION

Date: April 19, 2021 - Affairs

Ted Tynan


SIMMERING TENSIONS in the Workers’ Party have resulted in the expulsion of its only elected representative. A section of the membership spent last week rallying for an extraordinary Ard Fheis, votes of no confidence in the Party President, Michael Donnelly, as well as the current Ard Comhairle, after Cork City Councillor, Ted Tynan, found himself... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber