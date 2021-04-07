VETTING CHANGES

Date: April 7, 2021 - Affairs

Fran McNulty


DIVISIONS IN the rural economy continue to simmer but at least one side in a particular conflict is fortunate to have their concerns aired on the national broadcaster. Tuesday’s Prime Time on RTÉ One featured an item on the sale of livestock medicines, using hidden camera footage to show that antibiotics and other drugs are... Read more »

