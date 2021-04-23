WEIGHING ON LOUISE MCSHARRY’S MIND

Date: April 23, 2021 - Affairs

Louise McSharry


HAVING GARNERED much praise for calling out fashion brands that are not size-inclusive, Louise McSharry has finally found an occasion when being categorised as obese might work in someone’s favour. The 2fm DJ and Indo columnist is urging those with high BMIs to ensure that they are included in the vaccination cohorts that deal with... Read more »

