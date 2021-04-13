QUERYING WHETHER Ryan Tubridy and Claire Byrne genuinely had Covid is the latest bizarre move by Aisling O’Loughlin in her anti-vaccine and anti-mask crusade. The journalist has called on RTÉ to declare any “conflicts of interest” in relation to vaccines. “How much have you received from Big Pharma and Big Tech over the past five... Read more »
XPOSÉ-ING AISLING’S ANTI-VACCINE CAMPAIGN
