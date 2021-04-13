XPOSÉ-ING AISLING’S ANTI-VACCINE CAMPAIGN

Date: April 13, 2021 - Affairs, Media

Aisling O'Loughlin


QUERYING WHETHER Ryan Tubridy and Claire Byrne genuinely had Covid is the latest bizarre move by Aisling O’Loughlin in her anti-vaccine and anti-mask crusade. The journalist has called on RTÉ to declare any “conflicts of interest” in relation to vaccines. “How much have you received from Big Pharma and Big Tech over the past five... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber