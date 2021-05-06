SLEEPY JOE Biden delivered another headache for the auld sod on Wednesday with the White House announcing that the US will support a waiver of intellectual property protections on COVID-19 vaccines. This decision raised many eyebrows, was this America of all places abandoning good old fashioned corporate values? Shares in the major manufacturers swiftly tumbled... Read more »
BIDEN’S STRONG MEDICINE
SLEEPY JOE Biden delivered another headache for the auld sod on Wednesday with the White House announcing that the US will support a waiver of intellectual property protections on COVID-19 vaccines. This decision raised many eyebrows, was this America of all places abandoning good old fashioned corporate values? Shares in the major manufacturers swiftly tumbled... Read more »