FANS HOPING for a bit of juicy insight into the marriage of Dominic West and his aristocratic missus, Catherine FitzGerald, would have been left sorely disappointed by the Sindo’s glowing puff piece on the family pile, Glin Castle in Limerick. Quite what editorial value the paper received in return for plugging the castle over four... Read more »
BUSINESS AS USUAL AT GLIN CASTLE
