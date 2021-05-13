ELAINE AUSTIN’S DARKNESS

Date: May 13, 2021 - Affairs

Elaine Austin


WITH THE annual Pieta House PR-fest over for another year, it marks a further 12 months of official failure to reform the Mental Health Act, legislation accepted as dated by the Government and branded by advocates as “seriously out of compliance with international human rights standards.” As the country’s suicide rate soared during a decade... Read more »

