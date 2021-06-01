BARTRA LOBBYING

THE COUNRTY’S elite builders waste no time in getting their message cross. Sally Anne Sherry, general counsel for developers Bartra, has written directly to An Taoiseach earlier this year to “increase awareness of potential amendments to planning procedure and legislation which may assist in improving the delivery of property and infrastructure efficiently.” Judicial review appeals... Read more »
