BARTRA LOBBYING

Date: June 1, 2021 - Affairs

Richard Barrett

Richard Barrett


THE COUNRTY’S elite builders waste no time in getting their message cross. Sally Anne Sherry, general counsel for developers Bartra, has written directly to An Taoiseach earlier this year to “increase awareness of potential amendments to planning procedure and legislation which may assist in improving the delivery of property and infrastructure efficiently.” Judicial review appeals... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber