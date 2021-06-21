CHU’S CHAIN REACTION

Date: June 21, 2021

Hazel Chu


YESTERDAY MAY have been her wedding day, but that didn’t stop Hazel Chu from taking to Twitter to respond to expressions of congratulations and criticism. The criticism centred around the official photo tweeted by the Lord Mayor of Dublin’s official account, showing Chu accessorising her wedding dress with the gold chain of office. Chu married... Read more »

