ADRIAN CUMMINS' VACANCIES

Date: July 29, 2021

Adrian Cummins


SPARE A THOUGHT for Adrian Cummins as the hospitality trade faces its latest headline consuming catastrophe in the shape of acute labour woes. The ubiquitous lobbyist laments this week that “there was a staff shortage before Covid. Now there is an absolute crisis in our industry”. Concerns over recruitment and retention in the restaurant sector... Read more »

