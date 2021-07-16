DAILY MAIL’S MARKET

Date: July 16, 2021 - Affairs

Lynn Boylan

Lynn Boylan


THE DAILY Mail in London this week claims “victory” as Downing Street announces that no British Army soldiers will face trial for the conflict in Northern Ireland. “Justice at last” proclaims the front page headline, while also noting the “bitter blow” that the statute of limitations will “give an effective amnesty to IRA terrorists.” Nothing... Read more »

