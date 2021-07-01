DUNKING HOBBS IN HOT WATER

Date: July 1, 2021 - Affairs

Eddie Hobbs

EVEN BY his usual combative standards, celebrity economist Eddie Hobbs hasn’t had a good week on Twitter, culminating in him having to address two separate incidents that took place 15 years apart. The former RTÉ presenter was taken to task for suggesting this week that the Star of David should be used to identify people... Read more »

