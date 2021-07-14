THE ELECTION of Ivana Bacik after so many years embodies the determined incrementalist principles at the very core of the Labour Party. Or such is the sort of self-serving platitude that has flowed since the long-time senator cruised to victory in Dublin Bay South (DBS) over the weekend. The reality is not so clear cut.... Read more »
LABOUR CATCHES UP WITH IVANA BACIK?
