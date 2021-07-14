LABOUR CATCHES UP WITH IVANA BACIK?

Date: July 14, 2021 - Affairs

Ivana Bacik

Ivana Bacik


THE ELECTION of Ivana Bacik after so many years embodies the determined incrementalist principles at the very core of the Labour Party. Or such is the sort of self-serving platitude that has flowed since the long-time senator cruised to victory in Dublin Bay South (DBS) over the weekend. The reality is not so clear cut.... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber