WITH THE annual Summer exodus imminent at Montrose, it is slim pickings at Joe Duffy’s outrage factory. Liveline on Thursday zoned in on the Doagh Famine Village museum in Donegal, a topic familiar to thousands who will already have seen a viral review circulated on Twitter six days earlier. UCD historian, Dr Emily Mark-FitzGerald, posted... Read more »
NO SAFE HOUSE FOR LIVELINE LISTENERS
WITH THE annual Summer exodus imminent at Montrose, it is slim pickings at Joe Duffy’s outrage factory. Liveline on Thursday zoned in on the Doagh Famine Village museum in Donegal, a topic familiar to thousands who will already have seen a viral review circulated on Twitter six days earlier. UCD historian, Dr Emily Mark-FitzGerald, posted... Read more »