PANTI BLISS’S STAGE

Date: July 23, 2021 - Affairs

WHILE HE could never be described as a shrinking violet, Rory O’Neill, aka drag queen Panti Bliss, has been especially vocal this week. From taking a pop at journalist Ruth Dudley Edwards to declaring that he won’t reopen indoor facilities at Pantibar and Pennylane until all of his staff are vaccinated, O’Neill is certainly adept... Read more »

