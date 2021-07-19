THE SINDO must be delighted that Sinéad O’Connor’s interview with Ian Bailey has finally generated a watercooler moment for the paper, even if the ethics surrounding the piece have been hotly debated. It would also be interesting to know what the paper feels about O’Connor speaking to Joe O’Shea of CorkBeo and the Irish Mirror... Read more »
SINÉAÐ O’CONNOR’S STIRRING
