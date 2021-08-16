DCU’S INDO ALUMNI

Date: August 16, 2021 - Affairs, Media

Jane Last


A NEW career pathway appears to have opened up between Talbot Street and Glasnevin, with several former Indo hacks and snappers joining the communications team at Dublin City University. The latest to make the move is photographer Kyran O’Brien, who spent almost 30 years at the Indo. He has joined former head of news, Jane... Read more »

