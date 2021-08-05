NOW THAT Laois County Council has refused to grant Electric Picnic organisers a licence to hold this year’s festival, what will become of the dosh its organisers received to put on the dad-rock festival? EP Republic Limited received €423,135 to stage “live music and theatre shows, comedy acts and arts in Stradbally Hall and Olympia... Read more »
ELECTRIC PICNIC’S POWER CUT
