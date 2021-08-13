FINLAY’S FALLOUT

Date: August 13, 2021 - Affairs

Fergus Finlay

Fergus Finlay


SPARE A thought for Fergus Finlay, another victim of the fallout from Zapperfest. The former Labour Party spin doctor had treated Ivana Bacik’s election as a return of the Messiah, so it will have been a bitter blow to see the new TD among those mingling at the Merrion Hotel. The veneration began two days... Read more »

