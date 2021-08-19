FINDING THE Irish angle on events in Afghanistan can be difficult and might be even more so if not taking the lead from the jingoist press in Britain and the United States. RTÉ News on Monday asked, as it was put on the broadcaster’s website, if “the West’s 20-year mission and the sacrifices incurred were... Read more »
RTE SOLDIERS
FINDING THE Irish angle on events in Afghanistan can be difficult and might be even more so if not taking the lead from the jingoist press in Britain and the United States. RTÉ News on Monday asked, as it was put on the broadcaster’s website, if “the West’s 20-year mission and the sacrifices incurred were... Read more »