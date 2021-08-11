HE RISES very early to present Ireland AM, but the payoff is that a company owned by former Irish rugby international Tommy Bowe and his wife Lucy has seen a 40% rise in profits over the past year. Monaghan’s finest set up Blue Bridge Management Limited in February 2019, and recently-filed accounts show that accumulated... Read more »
TOMMY BOWE’S BEDSIDE STORIES
