BRESSIE’S SHUBBY GOOD NEWS

Date: September 17, 2021 - Affairs

donald-trump

Niall Breslin


ALTHOUGH THEY took a five-year hiatus from 2010-2015, there is good news for fans of The Blizzards. Its members Niall “Bressie” Breslin, Declan Murphy, Justin Ryan and Louize Carroll set up a new company earlier this month called Shubby Good Ltd, which suggests a commitment to the future. While he lamented to RTÉ that the... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber