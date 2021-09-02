DENIS DESMOND’S LAOIS HEADACHE

Date: September 2, 2021 - Affairs

Denis Desmond

Denis Desmond


IT WAS a nice angle while it lasted, but the simplistic tale of the GAA behemoth having it all their own way while a plucky live events industry is left adrift had come undone by the week’s end on Friday. Performers of all stripes were less than impressed by the scenes at the All Ireland... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber