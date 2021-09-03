FOI BLUNDERS

Date: September 3, 2021 - Affairs


THE GOVERNMENT’S ability to create chaos for itself remains resilient after the summer break with Leo Varadkar and Simon Coveney subject to several lines of inquiry. How poetic that an affair triggered by a leak from the confidential cabinet table now brings focus on transparency and the Freedom of Information Act. The ever increasing fallout... Read more »

