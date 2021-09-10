HAS REFORMER Drew Harris been consumed by the very culture he was hired to transform? The Garda Commissioner has expressed forceful opposition to a long fought for organisational shake up as the Government’s Policing, Security and Community Safety Bill undergoes pre-legislative scrutiny. The Irish Times reports that Harris takes issue with several proposals in the... Read more »
IS DREW HARRIS STILL UP FOR THE JOB?
