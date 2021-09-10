IS DREW HARRIS STILL UP FOR THE JOB?

Date: September 10, 2021 - Affairs

Drew Harris

Drew Harris


HAS REFORMER Drew Harris been consumed by the very culture he was hired to transform? The Garda Commissioner has expressed forceful opposition to a long fought for organisational shake up as the Government’s Policing, Security and Community Safety Bill undergoes pre-legislative scrutiny. The Irish Times reports that Harris takes issue with several proposals in the... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber