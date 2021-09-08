SEAN LUCEY’S EXIT

Date: September 8, 2021 - Affairs

Denis O'Brien

INTERESTING TO see board member Sean Lucey depart Actavo just as business might begin to improve. Filings in the Companies Office reveal that Lucey resigned from parent Actavo and several of its holdings, including events, construction and engineering divisions, at the end of August. Lucey joined Actavo as Chief Financial Officer in October 2018 back... Read more »

