THE GAS MEN

Date: September 23, 2021 - Affairs, Fowl Emissions

Liquid Gas Ireland


THE SQUEEZE on gas prices could hardly come at a more inconvenient moment as governments across Europe face into a difficult political winter. Energy minister Éamon Ryan has promised budget interventions to mitigate what he says is a “significant but hopefully short-term problem,” and the issue underlines the increasing uncertainty of reliance on fossil fuels.... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber