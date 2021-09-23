THE SQUEEZE on gas prices could hardly come at a more inconvenient moment as governments across Europe face into a difficult political winter. Energy minister Éamon Ryan has promised budget interventions to mitigate what he says is a “significant but hopefully short-term problem,” and the issue underlines the increasing uncertainty of reliance on fossil fuels.... Read more »
THE GAS MEN
THE SQUEEZE on gas prices could hardly come at a more inconvenient moment as governments across Europe face into a difficult political winter. Energy minister Éamon Ryan has promised budget interventions to mitigate what he says is a “significant but hopefully short-term problem,” and the issue underlines the increasing uncertainty of reliance on fossil fuels.... Read more »