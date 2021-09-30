FIRST BROADCAST on Eir Sport earlier this year, The Team That Turned Up – an account of the events leading up to 1973 Five Nations clash between Ireland and England – proved an enjoyable look at a story that perhaps had become somewhat lost in the annals of Irish sporting history. Directed by Luke McManus, scion of... Read more »
TV REVIEW: THE TEAM THAT TURNED UP (RTE ONE)
FIRST BROADCAST on Eir Sport earlier this year, The Team That Turned Up – an account of the events leading up to 1973 Five Nations clash between Ireland and England – proved an enjoyable look at a story that perhaps had become somewhat lost in the annals of Irish sporting history. Directed by Luke McManus, scion of... Read more »