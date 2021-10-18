AMY HUBERMAN’S GLITTERING WEEK

Date: October 18, 2021 - Affairs

Amy Huberman

Amy Huberman


AMY HUBERMAN’S latest jewellery collaboration with Newbridge Silverware has just been released, with the Kildare-headquartered jewellery manufacturer and retailer undoubtedly hoping her star wattage will help boost sales after it reported a loss of €1.5m for 2019. La Huberman is in great demand these days, with Dancing With The Stars’ boss Larry Bass revealing he’d... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber